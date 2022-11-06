Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 194.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 24,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 64,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 72,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

