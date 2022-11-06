Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0605

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $54.73 million and $94,099.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,620.27 or 0.07626989 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00091482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00071917 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00025987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

