Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $1,993,898.50 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Calderon sold 164,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,993,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Calderon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Thursday, November 3rd, Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40.

On Monday, September 19th, Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $435,107.75.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.