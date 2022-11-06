Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.4% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $139.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 258.83, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $419,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,619,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $419,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,619,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,335 shares of company stock worth $13,141,725. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

