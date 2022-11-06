Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,461 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 53.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,477 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.77. 14,265,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,733,059. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $419,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,619,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $419,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,619,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

