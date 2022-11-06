Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $63.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.54.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RCL opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.