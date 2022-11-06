Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $63.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.54.
RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of RCL opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.