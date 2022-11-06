Royal Bank of Canada Trims Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Target Price to C$52.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,800,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Teck Resources by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,203,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

