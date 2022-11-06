Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 300 ($3.47) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.05) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.05) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.28) to GBX 400 ($4.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.39) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 340 ($3.93).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 238 ($2.75) on Thursday. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 276.09 ($3.19). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 242.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 233.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.38.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($2.94), for a total transaction of £137,528.30 ($159,010.64).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

