Robert W. Baird Trims Waters (NYSE:WAT) Target Price to $317.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Waters from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $340.63.

Shares of WAT opened at $305.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $375.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 404.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 142.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Waters by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

