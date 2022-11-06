Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CION Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CION Investment by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in CION Investment by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in CION Investment by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CION Investment news, CEO Michael A. Reisner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,546.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,640 shares of company stock worth $130,680. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CION traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 261,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,620. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 147.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About CION Investment

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

