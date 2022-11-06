Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,408 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 6.4% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Deere & Company by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $395.09. 1,548,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,029. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $5,003,431 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.