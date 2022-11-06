Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.0% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VOO traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.82. 3,655,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.85 and its 200-day moving average is $362.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

