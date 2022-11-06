Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-$1.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.83.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

REXR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.04. 1,442,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,306. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.