Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC cut its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,923 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Republic Bancorp worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RBCAA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $899.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBCAA. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.