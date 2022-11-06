Ren (REN) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Ren (REN) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Ren has a market cap of $124.20 million and $19.70 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ren

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

