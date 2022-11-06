Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.66-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.35-$10.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.49. The company had a trading volume of 908,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.96. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

