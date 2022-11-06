Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Price Performance

RDEIY opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

