Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2022

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIYGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDEIY opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

