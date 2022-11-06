Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Price Performance
RDEIY opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $10.82.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile
