Raymond James Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $80.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

