Radix (XRD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $364,124.00

Radix (XRD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radix has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $251.97 million and $364,124.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,724,706,957 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

