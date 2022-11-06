Radicle (RAD) Price Hits $2.19

Radicle (RAD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Radicle has a market cap of $76.99 million and approximately $43.59 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00010342 BTC on exchanges.
About Radicle
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 35,206,565 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.
Radicle Coin Trading
