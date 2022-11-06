QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.20-$13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.
QuidelOrtho Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ QDEL traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.81. 704,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,135. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.28.
QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($1.45). QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
