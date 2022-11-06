Quantfury Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111.76 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for about $11.18 or 0.00052995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $111.76 million and $23,934.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00589605 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,489.44 or 0.30711577 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 11.11400536 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $290.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

