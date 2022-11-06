QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Cowen

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.21.

QCOM opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.24. The firm has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

