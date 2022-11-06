Qtum Price Tops $3.02 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00014181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $315.64 million and approximately $42.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.15 or 0.07641156 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036252 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00091468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00071520 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00025912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,399,895 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

