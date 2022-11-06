Provenance Blockchain Price Hits $0.0234 (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Provenance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $13,103.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

