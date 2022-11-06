Proton Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $34.55 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,903,167,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,840,081,351 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

