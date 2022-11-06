Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,934 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,484,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $53.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

