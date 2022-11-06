Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $6.40 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 196,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.26. 34,818,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,133,635. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

