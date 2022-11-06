Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $15.63 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 4,953.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,573 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $15,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.85. 2,322,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.88.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.