ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Position Lowered by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises about 6.4% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,316,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,373,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,914,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,014,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,169,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $48.44. 11,119,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,799,935. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

