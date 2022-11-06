Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-$4.62 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. 3,541,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

