Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-$4.62 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.62. 3,541,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.21.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.28.
Institutional Trading of Prologis
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
