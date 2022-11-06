Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-$4.62 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.28.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PLD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,097. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

