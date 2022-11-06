Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.81-$6.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.78 billion-$79.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.99 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.85.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $134.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,555,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,963. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.05. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $320.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,037,379 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

