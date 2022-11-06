Populous Price Hits $0.0699 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Populous has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $239,433.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Populous has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00594897 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,582.08 or 0.30987232 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

