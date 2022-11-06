Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.47) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Polymetal International Stock Down 0.5 %

POLY stock opened at GBX 219 ($2.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 208.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.14. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 92.02 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,520.50 ($17.58).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

