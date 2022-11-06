Oxen Hits One Day Trading Volume of $211,907.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $13.79 million and $211,907.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,222.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00328270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00122777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.82 or 0.00743669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00568635 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00229008 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,592,060 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

