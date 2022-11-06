Ouster (OUST) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a negative net margin of 263.44%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ouster to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster Stock Up 3.5 %

OUST stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ouster has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ouster to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 26,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $36,481.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 964,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,665.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,914 shares of company stock worth $55,267 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.