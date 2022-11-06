Origin Protocol Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $78.23 million and approximately $16.84 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.53 or 0.00593659 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,538.58 or 0.30922729 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol's genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,432,910 tokens. Origin Protocol's official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin's products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed."

