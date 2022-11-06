Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.53 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $69.59 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,190.27 or 0.99994812 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008003 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00038509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022899 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10300476 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $2,358,736.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

