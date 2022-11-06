ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.76-$3.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OKE stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ONEOK by 266.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after buying an additional 583,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,381,000 after acquiring an additional 451,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

