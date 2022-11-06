OKB Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Billion (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, OKB has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can currently be purchased for about $22.71 or 0.00106760 BTC on major exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $39.63 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00602767 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,666.54 or 0.31397135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.