Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Achieves $337.14 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $337.14 million and approximately $35.16 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.08 or 0.07585476 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00089997 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00034725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00069860 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00025662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06884931 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $45,584,708.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.