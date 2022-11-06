NULS Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.25 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a market cap of $24.25 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

