Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $142-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.19 million. Nova also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NVMI. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.75.

Nova Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NVMI traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 300,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,940. Nova has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $149.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.63. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Nova had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $141.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nova will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Nova by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Nova by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Nova by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

