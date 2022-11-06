Nexum Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Nexum has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Nexum token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and $210,191.00 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

