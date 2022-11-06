Nexo (NEXO) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Nexo (NEXO) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Nexo has a total market cap of $558.00 million and $5.75 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.86 or 0.31284326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

