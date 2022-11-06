Nexo Hits Market Capitalization of $563.73 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Nexo token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $563.73 million and $5.11 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog.

Nexo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

