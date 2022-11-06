Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.78 billion-$7.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion.

Netflix Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.79. 11,124,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,852,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.14. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.