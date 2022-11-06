Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €55.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($55.00) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($50.00) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($77.00) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

ETR:NEM opened at €46.49 ($46.49) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €51.59 and its 200 day moving average is €60.41. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €43.49 ($43.49) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($116.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

