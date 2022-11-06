Needham & Company LLC Increases Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $65.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.52. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,361,637.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $900,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,361,637.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 565,217 shares of company stock worth $31,598,088. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

